Video released by LAPD shows Hollywood crash involving police cruiser that fatally struck pedestrian

A car hit the right rear side of the cruiser, sending it spinning into the crosswalk.

The patrol car was heading north on Gower and crossing through the intersection when it was struck by a car heading westbound on Santa Monica, according to LAPD Capt. Kelly Muniz.

The patrol car was heading north on Gower and crossing through the intersection when it was struck by a car heading westbound on Santa Monica, according to LAPD Capt. Kelly Muniz.

The patrol car was heading north on Gower and crossing through the intersection when it was struck by a car heading westbound on Santa Monica, according to LAPD Capt. Kelly Muniz.

The patrol car was heading north on Gower and crossing through the intersection when it was struck by a car heading westbound on Santa Monica, according to LAPD Capt. Kelly Muniz.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department on Wednesday released surveillance and dashboard camera videos that show a Hollywood crash involving multiple vehicles, including an LAPD cruiser, that resulted in the death of a 27-year-old pedestrian.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. on April 29 at the intersection of Santa Monica Boulevard and Gower Street.

The patrol car was heading north on Gower and crossing through the intersection when it was struck by a car heading westbound on Santa Monica, according to LAPD Capt. Kelly Muniz.

The car hit the right rear side of the cruiser, sending it spinning into the crosswalk.

"Unfortunately there was a pedestrian in the crosswalk," Muniz said in the aftermath of the crash. "When the police vehicle was spun around from that collision, it struck the pedestrian and several other vehicles in that area."

A pedestrian was killed in a collision involving an LAPD cruiser and a civilian vehicle at an intersection in Hollywood Monday afternoon, officials say.

The pedestrian victim, identified only as a 27-year-old resident of London, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Muniz said there was no pursuit happening at the time.

"In law enforcement, you're here to help people," Muniz said. "That's what we do. Even inadvertently if we're involved in something like that, it's always tragic for everyone involved. That's never the intent each day that you go out."