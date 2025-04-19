Homeowner attacked during violent home-invasion robbery in Beverly Grove

LAPD is searching for suspects in 2 separate home-invasion robberies where the residents were still inside the house.

LAPD is searching for suspects in 2 separate home-invasion robberies where the residents were still inside the house.

LAPD is searching for suspects in 2 separate home-invasion robberies where the residents were still inside the house.

LAPD is searching for suspects in 2 separate home-invasion robberies where the residents were still inside the house.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Three burglary suspects are on the run, and a homeowner is shaken up, after a violent home-invasion robbery in Beverly Grove late Friday night.

A man living in the 300 block of Laurel Street said he heard his front door alarm around 10 p.m. He went to check it out, and that's when he says he was hit in the mouth, sprayed with pepper spray, and shoved into a closet, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victim told police that three men in ski masks ransacked that same closet and got away with some jewelry and watches, LAPD said.

A description of the suspects was not immediately available.

Meanwhile, a similar incident occurred overnight in Sherman Oaks. This time, a family living in the 13100 block of Otsego Street said they heard two or three people breaking into their house, just after midnight.

They quickly hid in one of their rooms and called 911, according to LAPD. The homeowners here managed to stay out of sight of the suspects.

It was not immediately clear what the crooks might have gotten away with. Authorities did not immediately release a description of the suspects.