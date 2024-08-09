LAPD union sues police commander over allegations of fraud and unlawful computer data access

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A day after submitting a lawsuit against an LAPD commander on claims of fraud and unlawful computer data access, the union representing the agency's lieutenants and ranks below urged Thursday that she "cease and desist" until the matter is resolved in court.

During a news conference Thursday afternoon at the Los Angeles Police Protective League's headquarters, officials alleged that in just the last 24 hours Cmdr. Lillian Carranza attempted at least 18 times to access confidential emails and logging into a section of the union's website only for members.

"We've asked Attorney General (Rob) Bonta to not only investigate, but to bring all the appropriate charges of criminal charges for any violations that they deem appropriate," Robert Rico, general counsel for LAPPL, said.

In the suit submitted Wednesday afternoon, LAPPL alleged Carranza used bogus online credentials to access confidential emails, communications and surveys distributed by the union to its members.

In at least one instance, the union alleged that Carranza -- who leads the LAPD's Central Bureau and is reportedly among about 10 contenders to become the LAPD's next chief -- successfully accessed and completed a survey that was intended for union members, while falsely claiming she was a lieutenant.

As of mid-afternoon Thursday, neither Carranza nor her attorneys had responded to ABC7's requests for comment.

"Between 2016 and 2024, Carranza opened approximately 49 of the 141 confidential emails sent bythe LAPPL to its members, emails that Carranza knew she was not authorized to receive or view, and knew that but for her falsification of credentials and identity, she would not have received," according to the Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit.

The union uses three online platforms to administer surveys. The union does not represent LAPD's high-ranking officers, such as Carranza, who was promoted to captain in 2012 and later to commander.

According to the union, in January 2023, Carranza managed to successfully complete an online form titled "LAPPL MOU Survey 2023." The survey was intended as a means for LAPPL to collect feedback from its members regarding labor contracts with the city, union officials contend.

Carranza completed the survey, stating her rank was lieutenant, a rank she had not held for more than 10 years, according to the lawsuit.

The suit further alleges that in July, Carranza tried to access and complete another online form titled "2024 LAPPL Captain Assessment and Organizational Morale Survey." According to the union, that survey was designed to capture union members' concerns and anonymous evaluations or assessments of captains in the department.

According to the LAPPL, the union relies on the surveys to develop accurate information from its members that is then used in collective bargaining and assists in the representation of its members.

"As a result of Carranza's subversion of the survey process, LAPPL has suffered direct damages, calling into question the results of the surveys and collective bargaining decisions taken based on those results," the lawsuit states. "In addition, LAPPL has had to expend significant funds and monies to investigate the intrusion and ensure and enhance the security of its member communications."

The union was not aware of Carranza's activities until last month, which prompted an immediate investigation. The union hired Sourced Intelligence, which specializes in computer forensics, to investigate whether a non-member accessed the union's emails and surveys. The investigation identified Carranza as the individual who received and participated in the union's surveys, Rico added.

In June 2022, a jury awarded Carranza $4 million after she sued the city in connection with the distribution within the department of a photo of a nude woman that some officers falsely said was her image. The city is appealing the jury verdict.

In addition, Carranza was mentioned -- but not named as a defendant -- in another lawsuit against the city, filed in December 2023 by LAPD Detective Cecilia Cleveland. That L.A. Superior Court suit alleged that Cleveland was harassed and treated in a disparate manner while working under the supervision of Carranza in the Gang and Narcotics Division. In June, a notice of settlement was filed in that case, with no terms divulged.