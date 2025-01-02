Las Vegas Cybertruck explosion investigation leads police to Colorado, sources say

Authorities investigating the explosion of a Tesla Cybertruck outside the Trump Las Vegas hotel have expanded their search for evidence to Colorado.

Authorities investigating the explosion of a Tesla Cybertruck outside the Trump Las Vegas hotel have expanded their search for evidence to Colorado.

Authorities investigating the explosion of a Tesla Cybertruck outside the Trump Las Vegas hotel have expanded their search for evidence to Colorado.

Authorities investigating the explosion of a Tesla Cybertruck outside the Trump Las Vegas hotel have expanded their search for evidence to Colorado.

LAS VEGAS -- Authorities investigating the explosion of a Tesla Cybertruck on Wednesday outside the Trump Las Vegas hotel have expanded their search for evidence to Colorado, federal sources have confirmed to ABC News, as law enforcement agencies probe the incident as a possible act of terror.

The FBI is conducting operations and searches in Colorado Springs, Colorado, in relation to the Cybertruck explosion, sources told ABC News, with the assistance of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

Law enforcement officials and sources said that the truck -- which was rented via the Turo app -- was picked up by license plate readers traveling from Colorado to Las Vegas on Wednesday morning.

ALSO SEE: Truck used in New Orleans attack apparently rented through carsharing app

The driver of the Cybertruck pulled into the valet area of the hotel and the vehicle exploded, according to an official. The driver was killed and, so far, is the only fatality from the incident. Seven bystanders had minor injuries, authorities said.

Sheriff Kevin McMahill of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told reporters that the truck was in front of the hotel for 15 to 20 seconds before it exploded.

The sheriff said Tesla CEO Elon Musk helped the investigation by having the truck unlocked after it auto-locked in the blast and by giving investigators video of the suspect at charging stations along its route from Colorado to Las Vegas.

McMahill said investigators were looking into any possible connections to the deadly attack in New Orleans earlier Wednesday but had not yet discovered any. The truck used in the New Orleans attack was also rented via the Turo app, sources said.

Video played at the Las Vegas news conference showed a load of fireworks-style mortars, gasoline cans and camping fuel canisters in the back of the truck.

McMahill said police believe the explosion was an "isolated incident" and that "there is no further threat to the community." He also said police do not believe anyone was helping the Las Vegas suspect.

"We believe everything is safe now," McMahill said.

The property is the subject of frequent threats and heightened security given its connection to President-elect Donald Trump.

Musk, a close ally of Trump, said on Wednesday afternoon that the "whole Tesla senior team is investigating this matter right now."

"Will post more information as soon as we learn anything," Musk wrote on X, which he also owns. "We've never seen anything like this."

Musk later posted on X: "We have now confirmed that the explosion was caused by very large fireworks and/or a bomb carried in the bed of the rented Cybertruck and is unrelated to the vehicle itself." It's not known if Musk's claim has been independently verified.

An official briefed on the investigation told ABC News "this was not a lithium battery" blast, as some have speculated online. There have been instances in the past of battery compartments in Tesla vehicles spontaneously catching fire.

Trump's son Eric Trump, the executive vice president of the Trump Organization, posted on social media about the incident.

"Earlier today, a reported electric vehicle fire occurred in the porte cochère of Trump Las Vegas," he wrote. "The safety and well-being of our guests and staff remain our top priority. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Las Vegas Fire Department and local law enforcement for their swift response and professionalism."

The hotel also issued a statement on X suggesting the car involved was electric.

"Earlier today a reported electric vehicle fire occurred in the porte cochère of Trump Las Vegas," the hotel wrote. "The safety & well-being of our guests and staff remain our top priority. We extend our gratitude to the Las Vegas Fire Department and local law enforcement for their swift response."

President Joe Biden has been briefed on the fire and explosion near the Trump International Hotel Las Vegas and has directed his team to offer any federal assistance needed, the White House said.