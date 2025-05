Las Vegas mass shooting survivor runs 58 marathons in honor of the 58 people killed

A Placentia woman completed her goal of running a marathon for every person who was killed in the 2017 shooting when she finished the HOAG OC Marathon on Sunday.

COASTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) -- Crossing the finish line at one marathon is impressive enough, but what about completing 58 of them?

A Placentia woman did just that when she ran the HOAG OC Marathon on Sunday.

Christine Mayfield set the goal to run 58 marathons after she and her husband survived the 2017 Route 91 music festival shooting in Las Vegas.

Her husband was shot, but thankfully survived.

Mayfield said she chose to run 58 marathons to honor all 58 lives lost in the shooting.