LASD asks for help in finding missing transgender teen last seen in Lancaster

LANCASTER (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department sought the public's help Saturday in locating a missing 13-year-old transgender teen who went missing in Lancaster.

Sophia Chavez was last seen Friday morning at around 10:50 a.m. in the 1700 block of East Avenue J, according to the LASD.

She's described as 5-feet-2-inches tall and weighing 135 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Sophia was last seen wearing a blue sweater, light blue pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Chavez's whereabouts was urged to call the sheriff's Lancaster station at 661-948-8466 or the sheriff's missing persons bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.

City News Service contributed to this report.

