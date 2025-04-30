LASD increases security in Altadena area after burglaries spike by 450% in aftermath of Eaton Fire

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has increased security in the Altadena area, Sheriff Robert Luna said, after residential burglaries increased by about 450% in aftermath of the devastating Eaton Fire.

ALTADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities increased security in the Altadena area after residential burglaries increased by about 450% in aftermath of the devastating Eaton Fire.

Thieves have been breaking into homes, stealing appliances, removing copper pipes and taking melted silver from the ashes.

This issue seems to be prevalent in Altadena but not in the Pacific Palisades, where resident-only checkpoints staffed by the National Guard remain in place.

"What a sad situation that we even have to talk about this," Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said. "People who have lost everything or almost everything up there are being re-victimized by individuals that are doing this.

"Our deputies are up there," Luna said, referring to the Altadena area. "We're working with some of our specialized units. We've made dozens and dozens of arrests."

The Sheriff's Department has installed security cameras, and added patrols and undercover deputies in the Eaton Fire burn area.

The agency is also partnering with local nonprofit organizations to help residents secure their property. The Altadena Home Check Program provides checks of residents' homes post fire by deputy sheriffs. Residents can sign up by emailing AltadenaHomeCheck@lasd.org and providing their name, address, and cellphone number.