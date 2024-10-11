The late Christopher Reeve focus of new documentary 'Super/Man: the Christopher Reeve Story'

HOLLYWOOD -- Actor Christopher Reeve hit it big in 1978 as the star of "Superman." Now, in 2024, he is back at the box office, posthumously, in "Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story." His three children, including ABC News correspondent Will Reeve, help tell his story by sharing their stories.

"He said, here are our home movies. We'll each sit for an interview and then go off and make it," said Will. "And we didn't want to be consulted. We didn't want to have any input because this needed to be an authentic, holistic, unflinching, 360-degree view of an ordinary man who found the strength to persevere and endure in spite of overwhelming obstacles, which ultimately became my father's definition of a hero."

Will Reeve talked about what the learned.

"All of these stories I heard about my dad, about his childhood and his youthful years and getting 'Superman' and becoming a star and having my brother and sister and everything that came after that before I was born, I had heard about, but I had never seen. And then 'Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story' has all that footage and has witnesses who tell the stories and make it come to life for me. And that's been a gift."

The documentary shows us how Christopher Reeve lived his life after his devastating accident, with the support, strength and compassion of his wife, and Will's mother, Dana.

"I learned every day, at home as a kid, life can change for the worst in an instant, and permanently, so you should be grateful for what you have in that moment," said Will.

"Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story" is in theaters now.

