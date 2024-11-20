LAUSD confirms 'sanctuary district' status, won't cooperate with immigration crackdown

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Amid concerns about a second Trump administration cracking down on immigration enforcement, Los Angeles schools reaffirmed their stance to protect students and their families regardless of citizenship status.

The president-elect has been discussing the possibility of mass deportations and support provided by the military.

Los Angeles Unified School District has had a policy since at least 2017 of not voluntarily cooperating with immigration enforcement actions by federal agencies. That includes sharing information about the immigration status of students and their families.

On Tuesday the school board reaffirmed its commitment to being a "sanctuary district."

"If the incoming president follows through on his promises of mass deportation, we know that our students their families and staff members will be negatively impacted," said Maria Miranda, a vice president with the teachers union, United Teachers Los Angeles.

LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvahlo said one concern is splitting families apart, where a student may be a natural-born citizen but a parent is not.

"We're very concerned about one parent having to leave or both parents," Carvahlo said. "What happens with that child who may be a U.S. citizen."

About 15% of the district's students - around 83,000 - are learning English. About 13% of LAUSD students speak Spanish as their primary language.

After the board's unanimous vote Tuesday, Carvahlo has 60 days to develop a plan, which will include training in multiple languages for teachers and staff.

