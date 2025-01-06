LAUSD students kick off spring semester with new policies and more resources

January 6 marked the start of the spring semester at the Los Angeles Unified School District, and students are gearing up for some changes.

January 6 marked the start of the spring semester at the Los Angeles Unified School District, and students are gearing up for some changes.

January 6 marked the start of the spring semester at the Los Angeles Unified School District, and students are gearing up for some changes.

January 6 marked the start of the spring semester at the Los Angeles Unified School District, and students are gearing up for some changes.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- January 6 marked the start of the spring semester at the Los Angeles Unified School District, and students are gearing up for some changes.

Superintendent Alberto Carvalho held a press conference at John Mack Elementary in Exposition Park to not only welcome students back to school, but also to address several issues for parents and staff.

Fear of deportations

President-elect Donald Trump has said he would declare a national emergency to carry out his campaign promise of mass deportations of migrants living in the U.S. without legal permission.

He pledged to get started on mass deportations as soon as he enters office.

Carvalho addressed the fears of potential mass deportations and promised that campuses will be protected grounds.

"This board, this administration, shall not waiver from our commitments, our professional and moral responsibility to care for, to protect, to support our students and their families regardless of their immigration status," he said.

Last month, a Southern California assemblymember has introduced a bill that would offer protection to immigrant children in schools.

READ MORE | Proposed CA bill would offer protection to immigrant children in schools, child care facilities

More health resources

Carvalho also announced that telemental health resources are now available to all 540,000 students and families at no cost.

Start of the cellphone ban

Another notable change for the spring semester is LAUSD's cellphone ban, which is set to start in February.

The district school board voted in favor of banning phones and social media throughout the day on school campuses, including break periods, last June.

"These phones are a constant distraction the classroom," said Carvalho at the time. "You know, the dings that go off, the vibration of the phone, the text messaging. I've been to high schools where you have five or six kids sitting around the lunch table, they're all communicating with one another, but they're all looking down at their phones, texting information to people right next to them."

How will the LAUSD cellphone policy work?

Basically, students will not be able to use cellphones on campus during school hours, not even during lunch time or any breaks. The ban includes smart watches, ear buds, and smart glasses.

All devices must be turned off and stored away. Schools will be able to decide how to implement the phone ban, such as requiring that phones be placed in a locker or pouch during the day.

That'll be decided by the Local School Leadership Council (LSLC), a shared decision-making body, that includes parents, community members, school personnel, and student body representatives.

Other devices that don't have "smart" capabilities must be turned off and stored for the entire instruction day, like devices that can only send and receive phone calls and text messages.

Of course, students may use cellphones on campus before and after school.

What if there's an emergency?

According to the district's plans, any policy adopted must allow students to maintain access to their phones in case of an emergency.

During an emergency, students will be able to grab their phones when staff determines that it is safe to do so.

If a student (or parent) requests that the student be allowed to use their smartphone due to a "perceived threat of danger," then the school will "convene a threat assessment, develop a safety plan, etc., before allowing the use of the phone," the district said.

Schools may also establish other exceptions that are relevant to their individual campus. For example, a high school may allow students to use their phones when they're on a college campus as part of a dual enrollment agreement.

To learn more about the policy by clicking here below by scrolling to page 34.