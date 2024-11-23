LAX workers' rally could cause delays at start of busy Thanksgiving travel week

A rally at LAX calling for an increase in minimum wage for airport workers could cause delays during one of the busiest times of the travel season.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A rally at Los Angeles International Airport next week could cause delays during one of the busiest times for travel.

About 100 LAX workers who clean planes, handle baggage, maintain airport safety and assist wheelchair passengers will rally and march on Monday at the start of what's expected to be a record-breaking Thanksgiving travel period.

The workers, who are members of SEIU-United Service Workers West, are calling for an increase in the minimum wage to $25 an hour and $30 an hour by 2028. They're also demanding for improved access to affordable, quality health care.

The rally comes after the L.A. City Council delayed a vote on a proposal to increase the minimum wage for tourism workers. The proposal will be revisited Dec. 11 after council members asked for more details on the economic impact it could have on the city.

Workers will march through the airport starting at Terminal 3 departure levels. Similar actions in the past have resulted in passenger delays, organizers say.

Los Angeles is currently preparing to host several major events in upcoming years, including the FIFA World Cup in 2026, the Super Bowl in 2027 and the Olympics in 2028.