New Orleans updates: 10 dead, 30 injured after vehicle intentionally rams into crowd; 2 officer shot

The driver remained at large after the Bourbon Street incident, police said.

NEW ORLEANS, La. -- At least 10 people are dead and about 30 others are injured after a white pickup truck struck a crowd on Bourbon Street early on Wednesday, New Orleans police and city officials said.

LaToya Cantrell, the mayor of New Orleans, described the incident as a "terrorist attack." The FBI said it wasn't yet using that term. Anne Kirkpatrick, superintendent of police, said the driver had attempted to kill as many people as possible. She said he exited the vehicle and fired on police. Officials say two officers were injured and are in stable condition.

The strike appeared to be intentional, police told ABC News, adding the driver had not been taken into custody. Local authorities asked the FBI for assistance early on Wednesday, a senior federal law enforcement source told ABC News. A command center was being set up, the source said.

"A horrific act of violence took place on Bourbon Street earlier this morning," Gov. Jeff Landry said, adding that his family was praying for the victims and first responders.

Leading up to the holidays, federal law enforcement and intelligence had warned police around the country that low-tech vehicle ramming was a key area of concern and that they needed to prepare -- and that was before the German Christmas market attack on Dec. 20, in which five people were killed.

In a Dec. 9 assessment for the Times Square New Year's Eve celebration, federal and local agencies wrote: "We remain concerned about the use of vehicle ramming against high-profile outdoor events...Vehicle ramming has become a recurring tactic employed by threat actors in the West, marked by a continued interest by (terrorists, extremists) and lone offenders in targeting crowded pedestrian areas."

The City of New Orleans, describing Wednesday's event as a "mass casualty incident," said the vehicle drove into a large crowd on Canal and Bourbon streets. Police said the strike happened at about 3:15 a.m., according to ABC News affiliate WGNO.

"There are 30 injured patients that have been transported by NOEMS and 10 fatalities," the city said, using an acronym for the New Orleans Emergency Medical Services.

The injured were taken to five local hospitals, according to the city. They were at University Medical Center, Touro Hospital, East Jefferson General Hospital, Ochsner Medical Center Jefferson Campus and Ochsner Baptist Campus.

The New Orleans Police Department said it was "staffed 100%" for New Year's Eve and the Sugar Bowl, a college football game played annually on New Year's Day. An additional 300 officers were on duty from partner agencies, the force said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.