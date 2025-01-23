Many areas saw more snow than they have in at least 130 years.

At least 10 dead as record-breaking snowstorm sweeps across the South

The Gulf Coast is digging out from a once-in-a-lifetime snowstorm that struck from Texas to Florida, closing airports, crippling roadways and killing at least 10 people, according to officials.

As freezing temperatures and heavy snowfall threaten the south, multiple fatalities have been reported due to car crashes and hypothermia.

As of Wednesday night, there were seven reported deaths in Texas, two in Alabama and at least one person killed in Georgia due to the record-breaking storm.

Over 2,000 flights were canceled on Tuesday and more than 1,800 flights have been canceled on Wednesday. Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport has canceled all departing flights on Wednesday.

In the Atlanta area, DeKalb County officials declared a state of emergency on Wednesday and are urging all residents to shelter in place due to the severe winter weather. Over 100 cars have been reported stranded on roadways, keeping crews from responding to emergencies, officials said.

Florida saw its most snow on record, with 9.8 inches of snow recorded in Milton, northeast of Pensacola.

Pensacola also saw an all-time record for the city with 8.9 inches.

Texas experienced its first-ever blizzard warning. Beaumont, Texas, recorded 5.2 inches of snow -- an all-time record.

Mobile, Alabama, saw an all-time record high of 7.5 inches.

In Louisiana, Baton Rouge saw 7.6 inches.

New Orleans recorded 8 inches, marking the most snow in the city since 1895.

This historic snow isn't melting yet because record cold temperatures have invaded the South.

About 11 million people from Texas to South Carolina are under cold weather alerts. Multiple all-time record lows have been recorded and more record lows are possible Thursday morning.