At least 5 businesses targeted in string of overnight burglaries in San Fernando Valley

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are investigating at least five burglaries that occurred overnight in the San Fernando Valley, leaving business owners and residents concerned.

Tobacco shop burglary

Officers responded to CoCo ToBaCCo on Osborne Street in Arleta around 12:11 a.m.

Surveillance cameras captured the moment a car smashed into the front of the store as two suspects made their way in. The owner was at the store at the moment and fought back, throwing a mop bucket at one of the suspects.

A black sedan was waiting nearby as the getaway vehicle. In an update Tuesday afternoon, police said two suspects in this incident were taken into custody. Police previously stated there could be more suspects involved.

Computer store burglary

Around 3:11 a.m., thieves broke into TEKDEP on Topanga Canyon Boulevard in Canoga Park, a computer and phone repair store that also offers data recovery and IT services.

Owner David Far told Eyewitness News he was alerted about the break-in early Tuesday morning.

"I mean, the first glimpse, it looks like they took a bunch of cameras and lenses from our studio. That's where we train people how to do repairs on their devices on YouTube, so we have all type of lenses and cameras," he said.

Far said the suspects possibly used a jamming device to disrupt the WiFi and security alarm. The suspects stole cash, cameras, lenses, computers, a gun and also stole some of the store's data.

The suspects were driving a white van.

"Well, in the first look, I think it's plus $100,000, considering they're camera equipment and all the computers. Computers are expensive," said Far.

Shoe store burglary

About a mile away from TEKDEP, thieves broke into the Sneaker Hustle shoe store on Topanga Canyon Boulevard around 3:30 a.m.

Police said the suspects got away with mainly shoes and were also in a white van. In this case, there was a brief chase before officers ran after the suspects on foot.

One person was taken into custody but the other remains at large. Both incidents had two suspects that broke into the rear portion of the businesses and involved a white van.

Police believe the two burglaries are connected.

Sun Valley pharmacy attempted burglary

Between three to four suspects - who were all wearing masks - targeted a pharmacy in the 8400 block of Sunland Boulevard around 3:15 a.m.

Police aren't sure if anything was taken but detectives believe these suspects may be connected to a recent series of break-ins at other pharmacies in the Valley.

Valley Village pharmacy burglary

Thieves broke into the Riverside Discount Drugs pharmacy on Riverside Drive around 4:18 a.m.

The front windows were smashed and the suspects cut their way inside the store, past a gate. They were able to break into a safe and steal an unknown amount of drugs.

The owners told ABC7 this is the third break-in within six months. It's unclear if the Sun Valley and Valley Village pharmacy break-ins are connected.