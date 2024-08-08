Surveillance video shows 1 of several smash-and-grab burglaries at pharmacies in San Fernando Valley

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Dramatic surveillance video captured an overnight smash-and-grab burglary in North Hollywood, one of several pharmacies targeted by thieves in the San Fernando Valley.

The footage was recorded around 2:15 a.m. Thursday by a camera mounted outside the family-owned Bellaire Pharmacy on Sherman Way. A masked passenger gets out of an SUV and jogs toward the front door of the business while the driver parks the car.

The suspect smashes the glass door and cuts through a security gate. At least three thieves enter the building, where indoor surveillance video shows them ransacking the business.

The suspects fled within minutes. The pharmacy's owners told ABC that drugs were stolen, adding that it was the third time the business has been broken into.

True Care Family Pharmacy, on Sherman Way in Canoga Park, was also burglarized. Four suspects shattered a front window before making off with an unspecified amount of drugs.

And at around 4 a.m. in Mar Vista, Apothecary Pharmacy on National Boulevard was also hit. So was St. Mary Pharmacy on Topanga Canyon Boulevard in Chatsworth, where a safe with drugs inside was stolen.

No arrests were announced in connection with any of the break-ins. Police are investigating whether all of the pharmacy burglaries are connected.

Meanwhile, around 3:15 a.m., a different group of thieves in a black Porsche stole a safe and cigarettes from Kentwood liquor store on Emerson Avenue in Westchester. That crime was also recorded on surveillance video.