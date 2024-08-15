State legislative committee approves audit of failed Angels Stadium deal

ANAHEIM, Calif. (CNS) -- The Joint Legislative Audit Committee has approved a request to conduct an emergency audit of Anaheim's leases with the Angels for the team's stadium, said the two state lawmakers who made the request, and Thursday the mayor is welcoming the review.

Sen. Tom Umberg, D-Santa Ana, and Assemblyman Avelino Valencia, D- Anaheim, called for the audit following the collapse of a proposed stadium sale due to allegations that former Mayor Harry Sidhu funneled inside information to then-Anaheim Chamber of Commerce CEO Todd Ament and a consultant for the Angels in 2020.

Last month, the city settled a claim with the team related to the failed sale of the stadium. The team sought $5 million plus legal fees for the failed $320 million deal for the 151-acre stadium with the Moreno family, which owns the team, receiving a credit of $2.75 million in revenue sharing from tickets and parking and allowing the city to build a fire station along State College Boulevard to service the stadium and the neighborhood.

Sidhu has pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice, wire fraud and lying to federal investigators and is awaiting sentencing. Ament has also pleaded guilty to wire fraud and was cooperating with authorities.

Mayor Ashleigh Aitken said the city welcomes the audit.

"We audit our lease with the Angels every few years, and we have one upcoming in 2025, so we are scheduled to review it once again," Aitken told City News Service. "But we're happy to open our books and work with our state partners to increase transparency for the city. I think in light of wrongdoing from the previous administration we're happy to partner and open our books at the request of the state."

The most recent audit was in 2018, and the next one was delayed due to the pandemic. But annual parking, ticket and event revenues and required capital spending under the lease are monitored annually, officials said.

Since the city walked away from the stadium deal there have not been any more talks about changes, officials said. The lease expires in 2029 and has three-year extensions available through 2038.

"It's important to understand exactly what the relationship is between the city and the Angels and how it came to pass there was that lease extension in 2019 and how that impacts whatever else will be done with the stadium," Umberg told City News Service.

Umberg said the stadium has been estimated to be worth $500 million, but the city was willing to sell it for $320 million.