'Tell Me Lies' season 2 sees drama bombs in every episode!

The popular Hulu show follows the toxic relationship between Lucy and Stephen and the fallout that comes from it.

"Tell Me Lies" is back with a vengeance for season 2. The first season ended with some pretty dramatic cliffhangers. What would the fallout be after the truth was revealed about Macy's death? Can Pippa recover after being falsely accused of sending the letter about Macy's accident? Would anyone find out that Lucy and Evan hooked up? How did Stephen and Lydia end up engaged and attending Bree and Evan's wedding festivities? So many questions, so many opportunities for drama!

Of course, at the center of it all is the extremely dysfunctional connection between Lucy and Stephen. They're broken up, but can't seem to shake each other, according to their portrayers, Grace Van Patten and Jackson White.

"I think it's the effects of this toxic, addictive relationship. I think it's inescapable whether they're together or not and they're realizing that this season," Van Patten told On The Red Carpet.

White said Stephen's behavior this season is something to watch.

"He's just always plotting and cooking and thinking about how he can get what he needs out of every situation," Jackson said. "We just don't know what he's thinking, we don't know where he's gonna go with this. There's usually a plot involved."

"We're just seeing the initial things that happened in season 1 have a disastrous set of continued ramifications. And it's just, how does that initial toxicity, what is the domino effect and how does it spread to everyone else," creator and executive producer Meaghan Oppenheimer explains.

The revelation last season that Lucy and Evan hooked up comes into focus this season, with both parties trying to keep it a secret!

"Evan is very stressed," says his portrayer, Branden Cook. "And hopefully one day, the stress will be relieved and everything will be figured out."

Lucy happens to catch the eye of a new guy, Leo, played by Thomas Doherty. Will he be good for her?

"He's not like trying to teach a lesson or anything like that, it just kind of is what it is and all this madness kinda happens," Doherty explains.

Soooo, expect some drama on that front. Got it!

Sonia Mena, who plays Pippa, comes back with blonde hair and a new attitude to go with her new look. But a lot happens in her life right off the bat.

"Pippa has a really crazy year. It's fun to watch everybody from afar. I think she has a lot of hard things happen and I think she grows as a result of that," said Menar.

Pippa and Wrigley, played by Spencer House, find their way back to each other as friends, while she is dealing with a tumultuous start to the year and while he deals with the repercussions from his fall and being sidelined from the football team.

"If you loved season one, I would say season 2 is very similar but more heightened drama occurs on the regular," House said.

Catherine Missal who plays Bree, gets one of the most controversial storylines of the season, one that even shocked her when she read it!

Here's what she told us: "I was taken back. I was like whoa, whoa, whoa, Bree - pump the brakes!"

Diana, played by Alicia Crowder, has an interesting arc as well this season. Keep an eye on all of her interactions and alliances.

"There's gonna be so many surprises. The plot twists are crazy, and just watch for that," Crowder teases.

"It's truly unpredictable, I think."

"Tell Me Lies" season 2 is streaming now on Hulu with new episodes dropping every week.

