Lifeguards make hundreds of rescues with hazardous conditions at SoCal beaches on July 4th weekend

Newport Beach lifeguards shared a video of crews saving 10 swimmers from what they called a "monster rip current." They made 350 rescues there on Friday.

Newport Beach lifeguards shared a video of crews saving 10 swimmers from what they called a "monster rip current." They made 350 rescues there on Friday.

Newport Beach lifeguards shared a video of crews saving 10 swimmers from what they called a "monster rip current." They made 350 rescues there on Friday.

Newport Beach lifeguards shared a video of crews saving 10 swimmers from what they called a "monster rip current." They made 350 rescues there on Friday.

The beach is always the go-to spot for many on the Fourth of July holiday weekend, and while the crowds kept lifeguards busy, it was the rip currents and high surf over eight feet high that forced lifeguards to make more than 150 rescues in Huntington Beach over the holiday.

"A lot of water that moves to shore, and it finds the path of least resistance, and we were looking at rip currents that were hundreds of yards offshore, pulling water into that deep section," said Huntington Beach Lifeguard Trevor McDonald.

Huntington Beach doubled its lifeguard tower staff in popular areas and had rescue boats and skis at the ready.

In Newport Beach, lifeguards shared a shocking video of crews saving 10 swimmers from what they called a "monster rip current" during the July Fourth holiday. Lifeguards made 350 rescues there on Friday.

In Santa Monica on Saturday, swimmers said the waves were a bit rough, but nothing to keep them out of the water.

"When I was swimming, I was in there, and the waves kept pulling me in and pulling me out. I almost got pulled in, but then I got out, so the waves are higher than usual," said Jace.

Lifeguards are warning people heading out to the beach on Sunday to beware of dangerous rip currents and high surf again through Sunday night.

Lifeguards are ultimately trying to prevent any rescues. They recommend visiting the lifeguard tower before you swim so they can help you find the safest spot to swim.

