Line Fire in east Highland grows to more than 17,400 acres; evacuation orders in place

Shifting winds and dry brush led a fire in the Highland area to explode in size to more than 7,100 acres on Saturday, forcing evacuations.

HIGHLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- A brush fire fueled by hot temperatures and dry brush that has triggered sweeping evacuation orders and warnings exploded in size in the Highland area, growing to 17, 459 acres.

The Line Fire started Thursday evening, but the flames really kicked up and quickly spread Saturday as winds shifted and lightning strikes hit the area. Communities in the area were ordered to evacuate and roads were shut down.

According to the Cal Fire website, at least three firefighters have been injured. No homes have been reported destroyed as of Sunday morning, but 8,733 structures were threatened in the area.

Containment was at 0%.

Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency in San Bernardino County for the fire, and announced new federal grant money to help fight the blaze. The emergency declaration allows the government to waive certain regulations, letting people impacted by the fire to gain quicker access to unemployment benefits, for example, or obtain records they lost such as marriage and birth certifies. It also waives certain regulations on hospitals and child care facilities.

The state has also obtained a Fire Management Assistance Grant from FEMA, Newsom said. The grant allows local agencies to apply for reimbursement of up to 75% of their firefighting costs.

Officials say the blaze was generating its own weather conditions, as pyrocumulus - also known as fire clouds - formed overhead. The National Weather Service says some 3,700 lightning strikes were recorded in the clouds - and more than 270 lightning strikes on the ground which had the potential to ignite new blazes.

Thunderstorms were creating down drafts which were pushing the blaze in unpredictable directions, according to Chris Prater with San Bernardino County Fire.

"Firefighters are fighting a very tough battle," Prater said. "They're fighting in 100-plus degree temperatures. Very steep terrain. And some new weather conditions today with thunderstorms that came in."

Authorities issued evacuation orders and warnings that remained in place Sunday.

Multiple road closures are also in place.

Evacuation orders





The area from Calle Del Rio to Highway 38, including north of Greensport Road.

All undeveloped land east of Highway 330 to Summertrail Place and north of Highland Avenue.

Areas of Running Spring east of Highway 330 and south of Highway 18

The communities of Running Springs and Arrow Bear Lake

The area east of Orchard Road to Cloverhill from Highland Avenue north to the foothills

North of Highland Avenue and East of Palm Avenue to Highway 330

Evacuation warnings





Neighborhoods east of Church St, north of Highland Ave

Neighborhoods east of Weaver, north of Greenspot to the Iron Bridge

Green Valley Lake

Cedar Glen, Lake Arrowhead, Crestline and Valley of Enchantment

Road closures

Highway 330 is closed in both directions between Base Line Street Interstate 210 in Highland and Highway 18 in Running Springs. Road closures are in place for Base Line Street from Fairwood to Brockwood for fire operations. Aurantia Park, off Greenspot Road, is also closed to the public.

An evacuation shelter for those affected has been set up at Immanuel Baptist Church located at 28355 Base Line Street.

Animals can be taken to Devore Animal Shelter located at 19777 Shelter Way.

The blaze broke out Thursday around 6 p.m. Fire officials say that while the fire is burning away from homes, residents in the evacuation warning zone should be prepared to move immediately if the fire shifts direction.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District also warned that air quality in the immediate area would be healthy. Residents were cautioned to stay indoors or wear masks.

Firefighters are aggressively working on the ground and in the air to keep the fire away from any structures. At this time, no homes have been damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.