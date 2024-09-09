Line Fire near Highland grows to more than 20,500 acres; thousands of homes threatened

HIGHLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- Several days after it ignited in the Highland area of San Bernardino County, the Line Fire continued to burn through rough mountain terrain Monday, growing to 20,553 acres amid scorching temperatures.

The blaze started Thursday evening and quickly spread over the weekend, forcing evacuations and shutting down roads in the area.

No homes have been reported destroyed as of Monday, but more than 36,000 structures were threatened in the area including residential homes, commercial buildings and other minor structures.

According to Cal Fire, containment remained at 0% as firefighters contended with intense heat and tough terrain.

At least three firefighters were injured, but details on their conditions were not released.

Over the weekend, Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency in San Bernardino County for the fire, and announced new federal grant money to help fight the blaze. The emergency declaration allows the government to waive certain regulations, letting people impacted by the fire to gain quicker access to unemployment benefits, for example, or obtain records they lost such as marriage and birth certificates. It also waives certain regulations on hospitals and child care facilities.

The state has also obtained a Fire Management Assistance Grant from FEMA, Newsom said. The grant allows local agencies to apply for reimbursement of up to 75% of their firefighting costs.

Officials said the blaze was generating its own weather conditions, as pyrocumulus - also known as fire clouds - formed overhead. The National Weather Service says some 3,700 lightning strikes were recorded in the clouds on Saturday - and more than 270 lightning strikes on the ground which had the potential to ignite new blazes.

Thunderstorms were creating down drafts which were pushing the blaze in unpredictable directions, according to Chris Prater with San Bernardino County Fire.

"Firefighters are fighting a very tough battle," Prater said. "They're fighting in 100-plus degree temperatures. Very steep terrain. And some new weather conditions today with thunderstorms that came in."

Authorities issued evacuation orders and warnings that remained in place Monday. Multiple road closures are also in place.

Evacuation orders





The area from Calle Del Rio to Highway 38, including north of Greensport Road.

All undeveloped land east of Highway 330 to Summertrail Place and north of Highland Avenue.

Areas of Running Spring east of Highway 330 and south of Highway 18

The communities of Running Springs and Arrow Bear Lake

The area east of Orchard Road to Cloverhill from Highland Avenue north to the foothills

North of Highland Avenue and East of Palm Avenue to Highway 330

Garnet Street east to Highway 38 and Mill Creek north to the foothills

Forest Falls

Mountain Home Village

Evacuation warnings





From Boulder Avenue east to Church Street and Greenspot Road north to the foothills

Church Street east to the city limit and from the foothills south to Greenspot Road

Green Valley Lake north of Highway 18

Cedar Glen, Lake Arrowhead, Crestline and Valley of Enchantment

Angelus Oaks, Seven Oaks

Road closures





Highway 18 is closed from Kuffel Canyon to the Big Bear Dam. Only outbound traffic allowed from Running Springs.

Highway 330 remains closed from Highland Avenue to Highway 18 in Running Springs.

Highway 18 is closed going northbound (inbound) from Kuffel Canyon to Running Springs. Only southbound (outbound) traffic is allowed.

Highway 18 is closed from Running Springs to Highway 38 (Big Bear Dam).

Highway 330 is closed from Highland Ave to Highway 18 in Running Springs.

Garnet Street closed at State Route 38 in Mentone

Evacuation shelters





Immanuel Baptist Church located at 28355 Base Line Street

San Bernardino County Fairgrounds, Building 6 located at 14800 7th Street

Animals can be taken to Devore Animal Shelter located at 19777 Shelter Way

Meanwhile, the cause of the fire is under investigation.