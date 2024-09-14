Firefighters make progress battling Line Fire in San Bernardino County

Firefighters are making progress in battling the Line Fire in San Bernardino County, which has charred more than 38,000 acres and forced evacuations.

Firefighters are making progress in battling the Line Fire in San Bernardino County, which has charred more than 38,000 acres and forced evacuations.

Firefighters are making progress in battling the Line Fire in San Bernardino County, which has charred more than 38,000 acres and forced evacuations.

Firefighters are making progress in battling the Line Fire in San Bernardino County, which has charred more than 38,000 acres and forced evacuations.

HIGHLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters are making progress in battling the Line Fire in San Bernardino County, which has charred more than 38,000 acres and forced evacuations.

The blaze is currently threatening more than 65,000 structures, but containment has reached 25%, according to Cal Fire.

As of Friday evening, the blaze was estimated to have burned 38,074 acres.

Some evacuation warnings in Highland and Big Bear have been lifted, but other evacuation orders remain in effect.

"There's a myriad of priorities that take place prior to getting folks back into their homes," said Jay Tracy, a spokesperson for the Line Fire. "First and foremost, we want to make sure we can do that when it's safe to do so."

Many places are still smoldering. In one neighborhood, a strike team from Ventura County was called in to bring hose line down to the fire, and an inmate hand crew was also there to cut down dry brush. The neighborhood is still vulnerable due to hundreds of acres of forest that hasn't burned.

Up the road, Southern California Edison was making repairs to some power lines that were damaged during the fire. There are also miles of guard rail on Highway 330 that need to be rebuilt before the road can reopen.

Residents who stayed behind say they are incredibly grateful, and one store owner was giving food away for free to help residents and thank firefighters.

The Line Fire erupted last Thursday near Highland. A suspect has been arrested in connection with starting the blaze and faces nine felony charges of arson.