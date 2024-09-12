Arson suspect to appear in court as officials hope cooler weather will aid battle against Line Fire

HIGHLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- The arson suspect accused in connection with the massive Line Fire in San Bernardino County is scheduled to appear in court Thursday as firefighters continue to battle the massive blaze.

Norco resident Justin Wayne Halstenberg, 34, is was being held without bail. He is accused of deliberately igniting the blaze on Sept. 5 near Baseline Road in Highland.

He was taken into custody on Tuesday after authorities obtained a search warrant at his home, authorities said at a Wednesday news conference.

"While we're still in the thrust of the preliminary investigation, we believe this was intentional," Sheriff Shannon Dicus told reporters. The motive for the alleged arson remained under investigation. Officials did not specify what was used to start the fire.

Dicus and county prosecutors are expected to provide additional details of the charges and the investigation when they brief the media at 11 a.m.

A portion of Big Bear was placed under an evacuation order Tuesday as the fire continued to spread.

According to the sheriff's department, residents in the area from the Big Bear dam east to Wildrose Lane and the south shoreline south to Bluff Lake Basin were being told to leave. There was also an evacuation order issued for communities including Running Springs, Forest Falls, Angelus Oaks and Wrightwood.

The blaze blanketed the area with a thick cloud of dark smoke, which provided shade for firefighters trying to get ahead of winds expected later on Wednesday, said Fabian Herrera, a spokesperson for the Line Fire, which was 14% contained after burning 54 square miles.

Two of the main routes in and out of Big Bear - Highway 18 from the west and Highway 38 through the east - were both closed.

Firefighters battling the Line Fire and two other major wildfires took advantage of cooler weather Wednesday as they slowly gained the upper hand, but not before dozens of homes were destroyed and thousands of people were forced to evacuate.

California is only now heading into the teeth of the wildfire season but already has seen nearly three times as much acreage burn than during all of 2023. The wildfires have threatened tens of thousands of homes and other structures across Southern California since they accelerated during a triple-digit heat wave over the weekend.

No deaths have been reported, but at least a dozen people, mainly firefighters, have been treated for injuries, mostly heat-related, authorities said.

Interactive map from Cal Fire

This interactive map from Cal Fire shows the latest evacuation orders and warnings, plus road closures and detours:

This 3D map, also from Cal Fire, shows the breadth of the fire zone, and it includes the latest acreage.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.