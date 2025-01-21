List of executive orders President Trump signed on his first day in office

Just hours into his second term as president, Donald Trump signed dozens of executive orders, many that he had promised long before he was sworn-in.

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- President Donald Trump signed a series of executive orders on his first day back in office, promising swift changes while restoring the nation's prominence in the world.

During a celebration inside the Capital One arena with supporters, Trump signed an executive order to withdraw the United States from the Paris Climate Agreement.

Trump went on to declare a national emergency on the Southern Border while designating criminal cartels as terror groups.

He also signed an executive order to bring an end to birthright citizenship for children born to undocumented parents.

After stepping back into the Oval Office, the 47th president pardoned more than 1,500 people who were charged with storming the US Capitol on January 6th, 2021.

That included commuting the sentences of those convicted.

Among the other orders President Trump signed on Monday was the renaming of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.

Trump also signed an executive order to delay the ban on TikTok for 75 days.

The ban on the social media app went into effect on Sunday and TikTok went dark for several hours Saturday night.

You can find the full list of executive orders signed by President Trump during his first day in office, below:

- Reinstating the name Mount McKinley

- Renaming Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America

- Designating Cartels as foreign terrorist organizations

- Ending diversity, inclusion, and equity hiring in the federal government

- Temporary withdrawal of all areas on the Outer Continental Shelf from Offshore Wind Leasing

- Revocation of any active or current security clearances held by the former intelligence officials involved with "inappropriate political coordination with the 2020 Biden presidential campaign" and John R. Bolton

- Granting pardons for January 6 rioters

- Reevaluating United States foreign aid

- Declaring a national energy emergency

- Restoring accountability for career senior executives

- Promoting beautiful federal civic architecture

- Restoring the death penalty in the US

- Routing more water from the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta to other parts of California

- Securing the United State's borders

- United States citizenship does not automatically extend to those born in the United States

- Realignment of the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program

- Unleashing America's affordable and reliable energy and natural resources

- Clarifying the military's role in protecting the US borders

- 'America First' trade policy that benefits American workers, manufacturers, farmers, ranchers, entrepreneurs, and businesses

- Resolving the backlog of security clearances for Executive Office of the President

- Restoring accountability to policy-influence positions within the federal workforce

- Withdrawing the US from the World Health Organization

- Delaying TikTok ban for 75 days

- Putting America First in international environmental agreements

- Deliver emergency price relief to the American people

- Hiring freeze for federal civilian employees (does not apply to military personnel of the armed forces or to positions related to immigration enforcement, national security, or public safety)

- Regulatory freeze pending review

- Restoring freedom of speech and ending federal censorship

- Recissions of dozens of executive orders and actions from Biden administration

- Ending diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs in the federal government

- Only two sexes, male and female, to be recognized by the federal government

- Department of Government Efficiency to implement the president's DOGE Agenda

- Putting American and its interests first in foreign policy

- Protecting US citizens from terrorist attacks and threats

- Tapping into the vast natural resources, energy, and seafood in Alaska

- Ensuring the federal government carries out United State's immigration laws

- Pulling the US from the Paris Agreement

- Declaring a National Emergency at the Southern Border of the United States

- Pulling the US out of the global corporate tax deal secured by Biden

- Organization of the National Security Council and subcommittees