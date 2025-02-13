List of Joann stores closing in Southern California amid bankruptcy

Struggling fabric and crafts seller Joann plans to close about 500 of its stores across the U.S. - and 32 of those stores are in Southern California.

Struggling fabric and crafts seller Joann plans to close about 500 of its stores across the U.S. - and 32 of those stores are in Southern California.

Struggling fabric and crafts seller Joann plans to close about 500 of its stores across the U.S. - and 32 of those stores are in Southern California.

Struggling fabric and crafts seller Joann plans to close about 500 of its stores across the U.S. - and 32 of those stores are in Southern California.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Struggling fabric and crafts seller Joann plans to close about 500 of its stores across the U.S. - or more than half of its current nationwide footprint.

Dozens of those stories are in Southern California -- including the locations in Long Beach, Hemet, La Verne, Santa Clarita, Fullerton and many more.

Joann filed for bankruptcy last month - for the second time in a year. The retailer blames this current filing on severe and unexpected inventory issues.

Joann currently operates around 800 stores across 49 states. The initial list of the roughly 500 locations it's looking to close can be found on the company's restructuring website - spanning states including Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas and more.

Joann stores closing in Southern California:

1014 3010 Ming Ave 93304 Bakersfield CA

1152 3588 Palo Verde Ave 90808 Long Beach CA

1288 2086 Foothill Blvd Ste A 91750 La Verne CA

1447 9901 Adams Ave 92646 Huntington Beach CA

1798 2115 W Commonwealth Ave 91803 Alhambra CA

1803 2160 Foothill Blvd 91011 La Canada CA

1873 5255 Lakewood Blvd 90712 Lakewood CA

1919 21800 Hawthorne Blvd Ste 100 90503 Torrance CA

1954 19819 Rinaldi St 91326 Northridge CA

2119 5885 Lincoln Avenue 90620 Buena Park CA

2126 2170 Barranca Pkwy 92606 Irvine CA

2374 22914 W Victory Blvd 91367 Woodland Hills CA

2389 1000 South Central Avenue 91204 Glendale CA

2442 3300 Yorba Linda Boulevard 92831 Fullerton CA

2452 26583 Carl Boyer Drive 91350 Santa Clarita CA

2523 1411 N. Tustin Streets 92867 Orange CA

2526 26742 Portola Parkway 92610 Foothill Ranch CA

2546 13730 Riverside Drive 91423 Sherman Oaks CA

1809 2351 N Rose Ave 93036 Oxnard CA

1818 2242 Tapo St 93063 Simi Valley CA

1440 2250 Griffin Way 92879 Corona CA

1920 40462 Winchester Rd 92591 Temecula CA

2096 1625 W Lugonia Avenue 92374 Redlands CA

2142 72765 Dinah Shore Dr 92270 Rancho Mirage CA

2270 12779 Main Street 92340 Hesperia CA

2422 3635 Riverside Plaza Dr. Ste.240 92506 Riverside CA

2527 2981 West Florida Avenue (Unit G1) 92545 Hemet CA

2529 5545 Philadelphia St 91710 Chino CA

1464 2227 S El Camino Real Ste C 92054 Oceanside CA

1843 12313 Poway Rd 92064 Poway CA

1845 3633 Midway Dr 92110 San Diego CA

2559 177 South Las Posas Road 92078 San Marcos CA

Joann stores closing elsewhere in California:

920 2485 Notre Dame Blvd Ste 310 95928 Chico CA

2084 8062 N Blackstone Ave 93720 Fresno CA

2420 2717 Countryside Drive 95380 Turlock CA

812 510 Harris St 95503 Eureka CA

2202 1151 Sanguinetti Road 95370 Sonora CA

2441 11 N State Highway 49-88 95642 Jackson CA

2353 1175 Dana Drive 96003 Redding CA

1568 3130 Arden Way 95825 Sacramento CA

1771 375 W Main St Ste E 95695 Woodland CA

2033 8509 Bond Road 95624 Elk Grove CA

2203 1010 East Bidwell Street 95630 Folsom CA

2542 5489 Sunrise Blvd 95610 Citrus Heights CA

2444 1425 N. Davis Road 93907 Salinas CA

112 245 Tamal Vista Blvd 94925 Corte Madera CA

730 1948 S El Camino Real 94403 San Mateo CA

871 308 Walnut St 94063 Redwood City CA

2133 1675 B Willow Pass Road 94520 Concord CA

2150 300 El Cerrito Plz 94530 El Cerrito CA

2189 7177 Amador Plaza Road 94568 Dublin CA

2271 699 Lewelling Blvd Suite 230 94579 San Leandro CA

2533 423 Westlake Center (Second Level) 94015 Daly City CA

605 19765 Stevens Creek Blvd 95014 Cupertino CA

1787 225 Tennant Sta 95037 Morgan Hill CA

154 3620 Industrial Dr 95403 Santa Rosa CA

1763 425 Rohnert Park Expy W 94928 Rohnert Park CA

1877 2210 Daniels St 95337 Manteca CA

2474 10916-B Trinity Parkway 95219 Stockton CA

850 2051 Harbison Dr 95687 Vacaville CA

2462 704 West Onstott Rd 95991 Yuba City CA