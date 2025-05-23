Maia Kealoha makes film debut as Lilo in Disney's live-action 'Lilo & Stitch' 

Chris Sanders returns as the voice of Stitch in reimagining of beloved Disney film.

For a new generation and fans of the original, the live-action "Lilo & Stitch" captures the same spirit: friendship, family, and a lot of alien chaos!

LOS ANGELES -- Released in 2002, "Lilo & Stitch" became one of Disney's most beloved animated films, known for its heart, humor and Hawaiian setting. Now, a new live action adaptation introduces a new generation to the special bond between a young girl and a fugitive alien.

The film follows Lilo, who wishes for a friend and unexpectedly finds Stitch, a blue, genetically engineered creature that crash-lands on Earth.

Maia Kealoha makes her film debut as Lilo Pelekai, capturing the character's spirit and longing for connection. After escaping from another planet, Stitch is mistaken for a dog and adopted by Lilo.

What follows is a wild, heartfelt adventure filled with surfing, space creatures, classic Elivis jams and the unforgettable line: "Ohana means family. Family means nobody gets left behind... or forgotten."

Let's open the video vault and rewind to the original "Lilo & Stitch" 2002 world premiere in Hollywood!

Chris Sanders, who co-wrote and co-directed the 2002 animated film, returns to voice Stitch. The cast also includes Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Hannah Waddingham, Billy Magnussen, Zach Galifianakis and Courtney B. Vance, with original cast members Tia Carrere, Amy Hill and Jason Scott Lee making appearances.

Disney's "Lilo & Stitch" is in theaters now and the animated classic is streaming on Disney+.

