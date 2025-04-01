'Live With Kelly and Mark' say farewell to famed Upper West Side studio before moving downtown

MANHATTAN -- It's an end of an era for Manhattan's Upper West Side as 'Live with Kelly and Mark' said goodbye to their famed studio on 67th and Columbus before the show heads downtown to a new studio.

A new beginning will start in a brand-new space at 7 Hudson Square.

Somewhere along the way, the studio in 7 Lincoln Square became a home.

"I mean, I remember shooting the Academy Award Show during the pandemic, and my daughter and I wound up just sleeping in my dressing room because we were here so late. So it really is like a second home," Kelly said.

"Live" has been in that studio for nearly four decades, with Kelly starting on the show in 2001 alongside the legendary late Regis Philbin.

"The studio has gone through different iterations. We used to have half the studio and the Eyewitness News was in the other half. So during news cut-ins, we'd have to stop our rehearsals, so they could say coming up today, and during news emergencies they're like, you can't, because we're going to be doing the news. And so I was always close by, kind of in the same place I sit right now, where I talk to Kelly and Mark," executive producer Michael Gelman said.

Through the years, hosts have come and gone before Mark officially joined his wife as a co-host in 2023.

"It always gets me when I see the kids growing up on this show. It hits you how long and how impactful this place has been for our family," Mark said.

"When I started working here, we had a three-year-old now we have three adult children. We're still a married couple, we were working together then we are working together now. So, like, a lot has changed, and yet nothing has changed," Kelly said.

On Tuesday's final show on the Upper West Side, they remembered the years of laughs, interviews, world records, and even some tears.

"I am taking my Disney Legends trophy downtown. I want Bob Iger, Commander Iger, to see that I am putting my trophy to good use," Kelly said.

"Goodbye, 7 Lincoln, we're going to miss you. You've been great to us, and can't wait to see you 7 Hudson," Gelman said.

All of the costumes that "Live" has collected over the years have been donated to the Salvation Army.

You can still get tickets on the show's website to see the show at the new downtown studio.