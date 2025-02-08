LIVE: Chase suspect in Mercedes-Benz slams through fence, drives erratically through South LA

SOUTH LOS ANGELES -- LAPD officers chased a suspect driving erratically through surface streets of South L.A. during height of evening rush hour on Friday.

The suspect sped through highly congested roads in a silver Mercedes-Benz, weaving in and out of traffic.

At one point, the suspect rammed a fence near a sign clearly marked "road closed."

At other times, the suspect drove up on top of sidewalks and even squeezed through the shoulder to pass other vehicles.

The reason for the chase initiation was not clear.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.