Metro Art is giving local artists the opportunity to display their artwork in East Valley stations

SAN FERNANDO VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Calling all local artists and muralists! Metro Art is inviting Los Angeles County-based artists to display their artwork for future stations along the East San Fernando Valley and G Line stations.

Artists can submit qualifications for any two-dimensional (2D) design along the East San Fernando Valley (ESFV) Transit Project and the G Line improvements.

There will be a total of 12 artwork opportunities for the ESFV Project and G Line Improvements Project.

The deadline for submissions is Monday, September 22, at 11:59 p.m. (PDT).

The ESFV project will include 11 new light rail stations. The G Line Improvements project will upgrade the existing G Line and include one new aerial station to replace the at-grade Van Nuys Station, which will intersect with the ESFV Project.

For more information or if you would like to submit, click here.