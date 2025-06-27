LA pastor confronts masked federal agents as they detain Iranian couple seeking asylum

A local pastor is speaking out after he says an Iranian couple seeking asylum was detained by masked federal agents outside of their home on Tuesday.

"I asked them if they had a warrant, they said yes, but they didn't show me anything," said Ara Torosian, a pastor at Cornerstone Church of West Los Angeles. "It was very heartbreaking."

Torosian pleaded with Border Patrol agents as they detained the Iranian husband and wife. He can be heard in the video repeatedly asking the agents why they are taking the couple.

Those federal agents threatened Torosian with arresting him if he didn't back up.

He said the christian couple were in the United States seeking religious asylum. They called Torosian when agents arrived at their home.

"A couple that you see in the video, they have Social Security, they have a work permit," he said. "There is no criminal background."

Torosian got emotional as the woman, Marjan, had a panic attack watching her husband being taken away. Torosian begged to comfort and pray with her.

Torosian is heard in the video during the arrest screaming "Let her go! She is sick! Call 911!"

Before being detained, she was taken by ambulance to the hospital, but even there, her pastor couldn't get close.

"An agent was standing in front of the room number 9 and we asked the agent 'can we go and pray inside," said Torosian. "They didn't allow anybody, he didn't allow anybody to go inside."

We've watched these immigration arrests play out countless times across Los Angeles this month, but for Torosian, who is a U.S. citizen, after fleeing Iran years ago because of religious persecution, this hit far too close to home.

"Remind me, am I in Tehran or in Los Angeles?"