Local police say misinformation about immigration enforcement operations puts officers at risk

Confusion over immigration enforcement operations is leading to protests, public panic, and dangerous encounters, as local police departments warn that misinformation is putting both officers and residents at risk.

This week, protesters gathered outside a Rancho Cucamonga hotel following rumors of ICE agents staying there, prompting deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department to respond to the scene.

In a social media statement, the department confirmed that federal agents had stayed at the hotel but stated they were not affiliated with ICE operations.

In a separate post, officials urged the public not to assume all unmarked white vehicles belong to ICE after two such unmarked vehicles were reportedly forced off the road.

The confusion has extended beyond protests. On Friday, a routine training exercise by Ontario Police sparked online rumors that it was an ICE raid, despite signage clearly identifying it as a training event.

Local law enforcement agencies say the growing wave of misinformation is creating dangerous situations for officers.

"Many of the Fontana police officers in their daily operations have been confronted by members of the community and have been misidentified as federal law enforcement officials," said Fontana Police Chief Michael Dorsey.

One source of the confusion may be the attire worn by federal agents. ICE personnel are often seen in tactical gear marked with the word "POLICE," making it difficult for members of the public to distinguish them from local officers.

In response, California lawmakers are pushing for new regulations.

State Senators Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) and Jesse Arreguin (D-Oakland) introduced the "No Secret Police Act" this week.

The proposed legislation would require all local, state, and federal law enforcement personnel to wear clearly visible identification and prohibit the use of face coverings, with few exceptions.

"We don't know, are they federal, are they contractors, are they local law enforcement?" said Arreguin, who chairs the Senate Public Safety Committee. "So, requiring people not have to wear a mask except for some very limited exceptions and that there be identifying information ensures that we know who is involved here."

Meanwhile, local law enforcement officials say they still have essential duties to carry out, including responding to emergencies and solving crimes.

"Normal law enforcement operations are still continuing. We can't stop doing the safety of our community," said Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna.

If in doubt Sheriff Luna is encouraging the public to verify information.

"Ask the question because there is so much misinformation out there," said Luna.

In a statement posted June 8 on X, LASD said they do not enforce civil immigration laws, nor do they ask about immigration status when responding to calls for service.

"The Sheriff's Department is not involved in any federal law enforcement operations. When federal authorities come under attack and request assistance, we will support them and provide aid. However, this does not mean that we are assisting with their immigration actions or operations; rather our objective is to protect them from any violent attacks."