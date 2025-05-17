Loma Alta Park in Altadena reopens after suffering damage in Eaton Fire

ALTADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- The Altadena community is feeling a bit of joy Saturday as the beloved Loma Alta Park officially reopens to the public.

The park located off Lincoln Avenue was damaged in the Eaton Fire, and to celebrate, the park is hosting a big reopening celebration.

Just over a month ago, volunteers from all over Los Angeles teamed up with the L.A. County Department of Parks and Recreation to help restore the park.

The Eaton Fire damaged only small areas, including the playground, the community garden, and a maintenance shed. The rest of the park remains intact.

"It's a very strong community, very resilient," said volunteer Mary Ferguson, who lost her home in the Eaton Fire. "It's been great to see everyone just come together."

Saturday's event will feature family friendly activities, games, sports clinics, a pool party, and food from Altadena restaurants.

The celebration kicks off at 9:30 a.m. and lasts until 5 p.m. For more information, click here.