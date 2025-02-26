Long Beach Animal Care Services parts ways with spcaLA over contract violations

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- After more than 25 years of working together, Long Beach Animal Care Services is ending its partnership with the Los Angeles Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

"We have determined that spcaLA no longer aligns with our vision nor uplifts our animal care efforts here in Long Beach," City Manager Tom Modica said.

The city decided to terminate its lease agreement with the nonprofit, which was set to expire in 2053.

"While we appreciate aspects of the long-standing partnership, it's now in the best interest of the city of Long Beach. The best interest of the animals and the communities that we serve here in Long Beach is to step away," Mayor of Long Beach Rex Richardson said.

LBACS and spcaLA entered into a contract in 1998 to address the overwhelming euthanasia rates shelters were experiencing.

The city owns the land where the shelter is located, and they lease it to the organization for $120 a year.

In exchange, spcaLA agreed to build and operate a state-of-the-art campus, which included an adoption center and animal control services.

The city pays half of the operating costs and agreed to share common areas.

Modica said LBACS only controls and uses 19% of the facility.

"Over the years, the organization has taken control of more than 50% of the campus, forcing Long Beach Animal Care Services to incrementally decrease our operating footprint and significantly limit the use of our shared common areas," Modica said.

The city cites several issues, including an alleged 97% drop in spcaLA's intake of adoptable animals over the last 14 years.

"In 2011, spcaLA took 2,856 adoptable animals from us to adopt out. Last year they took 76," Modica said.

In addition, the city claimed spcaLA has not submitted reports of animal adoptions, transfers or sales since April 2020.

"Animal adoption reports are an accountability measure required by the city to ensure proper reporting and transparency of operations within our city limits," Modica said. "spcaLA has neglected to submit these reports for nearly five years, which are required by law."

In a statement, spcaLA President Madeline Bernstein said the eviction notice came as a surprise and holds no merit.

"The City's actions are retaliatory, frivolous, and in the worst interest of the animals and people of our community," Bernstein said. "spcaLA intends to vigorously defend its rights in order to continue providing its programs and services in Long Beach from the facility it has operated from for decades."

The city already has plans to improve the care and well-being of its animals.

"Some of our short-term enhancements include moving dogs into more spacious kennels, moving cats into open-air catios and creating proper medical isolation areas," LBACS Bureau Manager Melanie Wagner said.

The city will allow spcaLA up to 30 days to relocate.

In the meantime, all animals will be cared for, and operations will continue as normal.