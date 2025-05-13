At least one killed in crash on 91 Freeway in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- At least one person was killed in a crash on the 91 Freeway in Long Beach Monday night.

The two-car crash was reported near Cherry Avenue on the eastbound side of the freeway just before 10:30 p.m., according to a California Highway Patrol traffic log.

A victim was reportedly ejected from their vehicle and landed on the opposite side of the freeway.

Multiple eastbound and westbound lanes were blocked due to the crash. Aerial footage from AIR7 showed a major traffic backup.