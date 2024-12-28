Long Beach family uses billboard in search for their missing daughter

A mother made a desperate plea Friday, urging the public to help find her daughter who may be the victim of sex trafficking.

Ruthey Smith, 19, of Long Beach, disappeared in March of 2022.

Her family, with help from the city of Long Beach, has put up a billboard at Spring Street and Orange Avenue, marking one thousand days since her disappearance. The billboard asks anyone with information on Smith's whereabouts to come forward.

Billboard of missing Long Beach woman Ruthey Smith.

"Somebody somewhere knows something," Smith's mother Kathryn Renesto said. "We want to return her to her daughter. Ocean deserves her mommy. Ruthey deserves life. Only 1 percent of these victims come back alive. My daughter deserves to be that 1 percent. So, I beg the public, you see something, say something."

Smith's last known location was Wrightwood in the San Bernardino Mountains. She has a pierced nose and belly button, with the names "Ezra" and "Lamarion" tattooed near her ears. The name "Ocean" and a wave are tattooed on her chest.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Long Beach Police.