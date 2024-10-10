Long Beach issues boil water notice after 'significant' water main break

Utility officials have issued a boil water notice to certain Long Beach residents after a "significant" water main break.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (CNS) -- Utility officials have issued a boil water notice Thursday to certain Long Beach residents after experiencing low water pressures during a "significant" water main break.

The break occurred Wednesday at 3502 Orange Ave., according to the Long Beach Utilities Department, which issued the notice in conjunction with the State Water Resources Control Board, Division of Drinking Water.

It applies to the following areas:

-- 90805 ZIP code (east of the Long Beach Freeway);

-- 90806 ZIP code (between Orange Avenue and Cherry Avenue, north of Spring Street if serviced by the Long Beach Utilities Department);

-- 90807 ZIP code.

Residents and businesses in these areas were advised to use only boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes to avoid stomach or intestinal illness.

The utility is conducting specialized monitoring of water quality in the affected areas in coordination with DDW, and will inform residents when the water has been deemed safe to drink.