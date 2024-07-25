Long Beach police release video on fatal officer-involved shooting of home-invasion suspect

Officers negotiated with the suspect for more than 90 minutes, but shot him once after they say he pointed his gun.

Officers negotiated with the suspect for more than 90 minutes, but shot him once after they say he pointed his gun.

Officers negotiated with the suspect for more than 90 minutes, but shot him once after they say he pointed his gun.

Officers negotiated with the suspect for more than 90 minutes, but shot him once after they say he pointed his gun.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Long Beach police have released new body camera video of an officer-involved shooting that left a 17-year-old home invasion suspect dead.

Officers responded to a home on Cerritos Avenue the night of April 26 for a report of an armed man invading a home and robbing the people inside.

When the officers showed up, the man was still in the yard and holding a weapon.

The video shows officers evacuating the occupants of the home and bringing in additional resources as they tried for nearly 90 minutes to negotiate with the suspect, repeatedly asking him to put the weapon down.

Then at one point in the video, an officer can be heard firing his weapon once. He struck the suspect, who later died at a local hospital.

In the video, at least two officers can be heard saying the suspect raised the gun and pointed it.

Investigators later recovered an item that was determined to be a realistic-looking replica firearm.

Long Beach police photo shows the replica firearm carried by a home-invasion suspect who was fatally shot by an officer. Long Beach PD

The suspect was later identified as Brandon Salgado, 17, of San Bernardino. Police later identified an alleged accomplice, Iskay Mota, 18, of Modesto, and arrested him for robbery on May 1.

The California Department of Justice is investigating the officer-involved shooting.