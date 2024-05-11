Long Beach police release bodycam video of deadly shooting at park

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Bodycam footage released Friday shows the moment an armed man was shot and killed by Long Beach police during a confrontation at a park.

The shooting happened the afternoon of April 17 when officers responded to a report of a person armed with a gun at MacArthur Park in the 1300 block of East Anaheim Street, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Footage shows a patrol vehicle pull up next to the suspect, who was near a park bench with other people nearby.

Two officers got out of the car and began ordering the suspect to take his hands out of his pockets and get on the ground. The suspect doesn't comply and backs away from them.

Video then shows police give the suspect multiple orders to put down his firearm before an officer shoots. The officer opened fire multiple times after the suspect pulled out the weapon from the pocket of his jacket.

The man, 46-year-old Donald Washington, died from his injuries after he was taken to a hospital.

Long Beach police say a loaded firearm was recovered by the officers.

No officers were injured.

Long Beach police and the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office are investigating the shooting.