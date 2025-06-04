Long Beach sees increase in homeless population amid aftermath of LA wildfires

The number of people experiencing homelessness in the city of Long Beach is up 6.5 percent in 2025 compared to last year.

The number of people experiencing homelessness in the city of Long Beach is up 6.5 percent in 2025 compared to last year.

The number of people experiencing homelessness in the city of Long Beach is up 6.5 percent in 2025 compared to last year.

The number of people experiencing homelessness in the city of Long Beach is up 6.5 percent in 2025 compared to last year.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The number of people experiencing homelessness in the city of Long Beach is up 6.5 percent in 2025 compared to last year.

A homeless Point-in-Time count was taken on Jan. 23. It found 3,595 people experiencing homelessness in the city -- that's 219 more people than compared to 2024.

The count reveals 390 people identified as newly homeless tied to rising housing costs and financial hardships. Out of the people surveyed, 167 people reported being displaced by January's wildfires in Los Angeles County.

The average person experiencing homelessness in Long Beach is almost 47 years old.

Another key takeaway is the number of people experiencing chronic homelessness went up to 50.5 percent from 46.7 percent last year.

Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson said efforts to get people off the street and into shelters and housing is working.

"What we see from these results is that the number of unsheltered individuals living in Long Beach has decreased and the number of sheltered individuals coming inside has increased," Richardson said.

However, these numbers could change next year.

Alison King, director of the Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services, said funding for federal emergency housing vouchers runs out at the end of the year. She said 532 families are currently using the vouchers to pay for their housing.

Proposed federal budget cuts could force families onto the street, King added.

"Without any additional assistance there will not be enough funding to support those families along with the existing families that currently are housed," King said. "That is going to negatively impact our numbers and that's what was mentioned here today is the challenge with prevention dollars and while we are creating shallow subsidies and other resources there won't be enough to keep everyone at risk in housing."

This summer, about 200 more beds are expected to come online, which will help get more people off the street.