Friends identify man killed in shootout with police outside Long Beach church

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Black Lives Matter and community members identified the suspect killed in a shootout with Long Beach police as Brandon Boyd, a 38-year-old single father of four children.

Boyd had been sitting on the steps of a church - the Iglesia de Cristo Miel on Atlantic Avenue - amid a standoff with officers for more than two hours before gunfire erupted Tuesday.

It appeared officers deployed a flash-bang grenade and rubber bullets in addition to live ammunition. Police said four officers opened fire and 10 rounds were fired.

An officer was shot in the arm and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. The officer was later released from a hospital after receiving treatment.

Officers responded to the 5200 block of Atlantic Avenue regarding a man with a gun at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, police said. When they arrived, officers found a man who matched the description of the subject described in the initial call.

They attempted to deescalate the situation and called in additional resources, including a hostage negotiator and a Mental Evaluation Team, but the suspect remained uncooperative, according to police. A SWAT team was then dispatched to the scene.

"After approximately two and half hours of de-escalation attempts, the suspect and officers both discharged their firearms, resulting in an officer involved shooting," police said.

Friends left flowers and candles in front of the church steps Wednesday to set up a small memorial for Boyd.

A man named Amil said Boyd was his friend. He claimed Boyd was dealing with mental health issues and needed help. He added that family members weren't allowed to speak or help him during the standoff.

Police shared an image of a gun recovered at the scene near the suspect's body.

The officers were equipped with body-worn cameras and the department is in the process of reviewing the footage and will make it available to the public as soon as possible, police said. The DA's office will conduct an independent investigation.

Since 2015, Long Beach Police Department officers have shot at civilians at least 32 times. Officers have shot at civilians at least five times this year. Three have died and another two were injured.

City News Service contributed to this report.