More venues announced for 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles

LA28 officials named more than a dozen facilities that will host sporting events in Los Angeles, Carson and Long Beach during the 2028 Summer Olympics.

LA28 officials named more than a dozen facilities that will host sporting events in Los Angeles, Carson and Long Beach during the 2028 Summer Olympics.

LA28 officials named more than a dozen facilities that will host sporting events in Los Angeles, Carson and Long Beach during the 2028 Summer Olympics.

LA28 officials named more than a dozen facilities that will host sporting events in Los Angeles, Carson and Long Beach during the 2028 Summer Olympics.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Organizers for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Los Angeles are preparing for the big event by announcing more venues.

Eight events are set to take place in downtown L.A., with five sports set to be played at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Long Beach will host seven sports while the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson will feature four sporting events.

"About 10,500 Olympians will be in Los Angeles in the summer of 2028 and about 6,000 Paralympians, plus lots of fans, lots of support staff, lots of different stakeholders and people from around the world," LA28 chief athlete officer Janet Evans said. "It's coming and we're excited."

Long Beach is hosting the second-largest number of sporting events with a total of seven, including rowing, water polo and marathon swimming.

"This is the third time that we actually hosted the Olympics. So 1932 we hosted, that's when Marine Stadium was built. In 1984, we hosted a number of events," Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson said. "This time, we'll have more events than '32 and '84 combined with activating different parts of our city from Marine Stadium, the Belmont Shore, the coastline, our water events."

City leaders said this is huge for Long Beach and the economy. The Olympic Games will bring a new wave of tourists and athletes to the area.

"So come fall, we're going to see a lot of people moving to Long Beach. We're just so lucky. I feel lucky that the city of Long Beach is planning so much for LA28," Long Beach Councilwoman Kristina Duggan said.

"I think the people of Long Beach need to be uplifted. We've had a lot of negative things happen in the city and this will be an opportunity to bring the community together," Long Beach resident Denise Fields said.

In the upcoming months, organizers will announce additional venues as well as new sports that have been added to the 2028 Olympics.