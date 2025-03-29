City of Los Angeles revamps 311 system, unveils app for service requests

Have a service request for the city of Los Angeles? You can now download an app to make that 311 request and track its progress.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Every year, Angelenos submit nearly 2.5 million service requests to the City of Los Angeles. They include everything from graffiti to potholes, bulky item pick-up and illegal dumping.

"Last week they didn't pick up my garbage," said Carol Hart. "Then you report but nothing happens."

On Friday, Los Angeles Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez, who chairs the public works committee, was joined by city workers and Mayor Karen Bass to announce a massive revamp to the city's 311 system.

Hernandez stressed the importance of providing critical city services to residents. Hernandez said that on her first day in office, she filed a motion for a report on all open 311 requests in her district and ways to address roadblocks.

Meantime, Bass called for the modernization of the MyLA311 system in her fifth executive directive.

"Because that is what Angelenos deserve," Bass said during the Friday news conference.

The updates include a new mobile app, a new platform that incorporates location recognition features, service completion notifications and a new option to make ADA or accessibility reports.

"Your tax dollars already go to fund this program. Your tax dollars have upgraded this application," said Hernandez.

Memphis Perez, a native Angeleno and owner of Toads Market in Lincoln Heights, said he has noticed a faster response time for the pick-up of bulky items.

"I can tell you that usually when someone sees bulky items or a bunch of stuff all together, it motivates other people to drop more items," said Perez.

The system also offers new features for city workers.

"Real-time mapping for the city employees, so when they're out doing their job, they can actually be able to identify other tickets that are close by," said Ted Ross, general manager of the Los Angeles Information Technology Agency.

Angelenos like Hart, hope the updates produce results.

"I mean, that would be great if... it works," she said.

Los Angeles residents can still call 311. Through the use of Google Translate, the new system is now available in more than 240 languages.