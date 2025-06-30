4th of July celebrations canceled, postponed across LA area over immigration raids

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Some Fourth of July celebrations across the Los Angeles area are being canceled or postponed over community fears following weeks of immigration enforcement raids across the region.

Among the impacted events is Los Angeles County's Gloria Molina Grand Park Summer Block Party.

In a post on Instagram, organizers said it was being postponed out of "an abundance of caution" and that they are committed to bringing it back later this summer.

"We know this is disappointing news. We were so looking forward to celebrating with all of you at #TheParkforEveryone. Please know that your safety is our absolute first priority," the post read.

The Block Party was scheduled for 4-9:30 p.m. Friday at the downtown venue. A new date has not yet been announced.

Additionally, the L.A. County Department of Parks and Recreation announced that this year's East Los Angeles Rockin' 4th of July celebration was canceled in response to the recent ICE activity.

Officials also said it is postponing the Summer Movies & Concerts series, including at Schabarum Park.

These postponements and cancellations come amid others in recent days including the cities of Bell Gardens and Cudahy and Los Angeles City Councilwoman Ysabel Jurado's District 14 -- all of which are majority Hispanic communities.

Independence Day events in Boyle Heights, El Sereno, Lincoln Heights, and Northeast Los Angeles are also being postponed, according to the Boyle Heights Beat website.

"We're responding to the crisis with the presence of federal agents in the community," Jurado spokeswoman Alejandra Alarcon told the media outlet.

In canceling its 66th Annual Independence Day Parade, the El Sereno Bicentennial Committee noted that "our participation is usually robust with over 1,200 people marching in the parade. The people who participate in the parade are some of the most patriotic people you would meet. They believe in the promise of this land, of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

"This year we will have to cancel our celebrations. We stand with our community. The safety of our participants, spectators, and volunteers is at the forefront."

City News Service contributed to this report.

