LA Council members Price, de León back on committees despite scandals

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles City Council members Curren Price and Kevin de León are back on several committees, despite being caught up in separate scandals.

Price stepped down from his committees in June, after he was charged with embezzlement, perjury and conflict of interest.

Price says he's innocent.

De León was removed from his committees in 2022, after a secretly recorded conversation featuring racist remarks became public.

He apologized and is running for a second term in the November election.