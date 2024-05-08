LA County deputy reportedly arrested in probe of drugs at Castaic jail complex

CASTAIC, Calif. (KABC) -- A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy was arrested on felony charges, reportedly in connection to a probe into the smuggling of drugs into the county jail complex in Castaic.

Jail records indicate the deputy was arrested April 30 and booked May 1, but the records did not specifically state what the arrest was for.

"The Department's Internal Criminal Investigation Bureau initiated an investigation into the allegations involving an employee," the sheriff's department said in a statement. "We arrested the employee on April 30th for felony charges. The employee is relieved of duty pending the outcome of the case."

Eyewitness News has learned the identity of the arrested deputy. Michael Meiser worked at the North County Correctional Facility as an investigator. The 39-year-old's work for the department involved the jail's anti-gang unit known as Operation Safe Jails.

According to a report from the Los Angeles Times, which cited law enforcement sources, Meiser is accused of smuggling heroin into the jail complex.

The outlet reported that the deputy had been under surveillance "for a long time." One source described Meiser's arrest as part of a larger operation to prevent drug use in the jail.