Los Angeles County outlines steps to protect ballots cast by mail and on election day

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- With voting already underway, election officials and law enforcement are teaming up to protect your ballot.

"We have video surveillance; we have onsite 24/7 security for this facility. We take the security of this voting process very seriously," said LA County Registrar Dean Logan.

Ballots from LA County voters will go to the ballot processing center in the city of Industry.

LA County Sheriff Robert Luna stopped by to discuss the partnership.

"We will have a significant amount of additional staffing out in the field as we prepare for the election, election day, and even post-election events. I want to also make it clear that interfering with the election process can result in very serious consequences, and can be a felony or a misdemeanor," Luna said.

On election night, ballots from 648 voting locations will be transported by sheriff's deputies to the ballot processing center.

"We'll be ready to respond when necessary, if necessary, but I want people to feel secure that they can go to any voting location and not be intimidated or fearful that anything may happen," Luna said.

TSA certified explosive detection K9s will also be sniffing around vote centers.

Ballots coming from drop boxes are already being monitored.

"We service those drop boxes on a daily basis so the ballots that are returned there do not sit there idle. We have 36 teams that go out into the field every day to check those boxes," Logan said.

This is the first time that this facility is being used for the general election.

Logan said transparency is critical to maintain voters' trust.

"This building is available for observers to come and watch the process. We know that the voting process belongs to the voters. We're here to facilitate it, make sure it works securely and appropriately," Logan said.

Visit ABC7.com/vote for a voting guide on deadlines, candidates, propositions, and voting locations.