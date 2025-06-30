LA County public health officials issue warnings for 7 SoCal beaches due to high bacteria levels

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Big crowds are expected to flock to local beaches this Fourth of July weekend, but there are seven beaches in L.A. County where swimmers and surfers are advised to avoid.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions people to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters at the following beaches:

-- Ramirez Creek at Paradise Cove (100 yards up and down the coast from the pier).

-- The Bel Air Bay Club at Will Rogers State Beach (100 yards up and down the coast from the club border fence).

-- Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey (entire swim area).

-- Windward storm drain at Venice Beach (100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain).

-- Castlerock Storm Drain at Topanga County Beach (100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain).

-- Santa Monica Pier (100 yards up and down the coast from the pier).

-- Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro (entire swim area).

The health department said there are high bacteria levels in the water at those beaches.

Additionally, warnings were lifted for the Pico-Kenter storm drain at Santa Monica Beach area, health officials said. Recent sample results identified that water quality levels there were within State standards.