Elderly couple considered at-risk reported missing from unincorporated LA area, LASD says

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing elderly couple considered at-risk.

Jesús Muñoz, 83, and María Asunción Muñoz, 82, were last seen on the 4200 block of Milburn Avenue in the unincorporated area of L.A. on April 20, around 2 p.m.

Loved ones say Jesús experiences anxiety, and María suffers from Alzheimer's disease.

The couple is believed to have been driving in a white 2007 Nissan Pathfinder with the California plate number 7BAF335.

Jesús Muñoz, 83, and María Asunción Muñoz, 82. (LASD)

Jesús is described as 5'6" tall, 137 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black leather jacket and dark pants. Authorities believe he may have been heading to Costco at 2207 W. Commonwealth Avenue in Alhambra.

María is described as 5'2" tall, 95 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the LASD Missing Persons' Unit at (323) 890-5500. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may call "Crime Stoppers" at (800) 222-TIPS (8477), or visit https://www.lacrimestoppers.org.