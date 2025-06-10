District attorney issues warning that agitators in ICE protests will be arrested

The D.A. said that when peaceful protests cross the line to criminal conduct -- including vandalism and assaulting officers -- his office will enforce the law to the fullest extent.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- District Attorney Nathan Hochman is sending a clear message about anyone looking to cause trouble as protesters gather for a fourth day in downtown Los Angeles.

Hochman sat down for an interview with ABC7's Marc Cota-Robles on Monday.

In the interview, Hochman made a clear distinction, emphasizing that his office does not have any knowledge or involvement in the federal immigration raids.

Though, Hochman said that when peaceful protests cross the line to criminal conduct -- including vandalism and assaulting officers -- his office will enforce the law to the fullest extent.

"Everything from vandalism, felony vandalism charges, assaulting police officers. We saw a whole bunch of stores that were being looted as part of this. People just took the opportunity to go ahead and break into stores and take everything they wanted. So, burglary, robbery charges could also potentially be brought," Hochman said. "Any violent offenses that have been engaged in -- people are looking at years of state prison time for these criminal violations."

Hochman says his office will also investigate if any of the people arrested over the weekend are considered "professional agitators" with prior rap sheets connecting them to previous violent demonstrations, like the uprising Los Angeles experienced in 2020.

If those individuals are found, they could face even more serious charges, according to Hochman. He says in those cases, especially the violent ones, this is not a "catch and release" scenario.

"This is your warning -- for all those people who have done it before, we're going to come after you. And for the people who are thinking about doing illegal actions, stop, don't do it," Hochman said.

Should the unrest continue, Hochman said his office will defend the people's right to participate in peaceful protests.

Speaking on behalf of local law enforcement, he says local agencies do not want to make the arrests, but if needed, they will.

A total of 72 people were arrested over the weekend during protests across Los Angeles County, according to the latest numbers from law enforcement agencies.