Dodgers install protective netting after concrete slab fell on fan during game against Yankees

LOS ANGELES -- The Dodgers placed netting around a small section of the upper deck at Dodger Stadium on Saturday after a piece of concrete fell on a fan during Friday night's game against the New York Yankees.

"We have had professionals and experts at Dodger Stadium this morning to examine the facility and ensure its safety," the Dodgers said in a statement Saturday. "We will also be undertaking a longer-term review."

According to The Athletic, the chunk of concrete struck a fan from above in Section 10 of the reserve level, along the first-base line. The fan received medical attention but stayed for the remainder of the game. No other fans were injured.

The Dodgers announced an attendance of 53,276 for Friday's series opener between last season's World Series teams. Dodger Stadium, built in 1962, is the third-oldest stadium in the majors.