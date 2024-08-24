Lakers celebrate babies born at UCLA Health on Kobe Bryant's birthday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Lakers marked what would have been Kobe Bryant's 46th birthday by presenting a gift to each newborn at UCLA Health.

The babies born on Friday and Saturday are receiving Kobe-inspired gifts including blankets and beanies sporting an 8, one of the jersey numbers he wore during his legendary NBA career.

The team also sent a note to each child's parents that read: "The world has always celebrated Kobe Bryant on this day. Now, your growing family has even more of a reason to cherish today."

The gifts have become a tradition in honor of Mamba Day (also known as Kobe Bryant Day) in recognition of both numbers Bryant wore during his 20-year career with the Lakers (8 and 24).